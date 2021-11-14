Chowreera hockey, football tournament postponed

The scheduled Chowreera hockey and football tournament between Kodava families to be organised by the Chowreera family and Hockey Coorg Association from November 16 has been postponed due to rain, said tournament president Chowreera Uday.

The tournament will be held at Lalu Muddaiah Stadium at Murnad from December 26 to January 2. For details, contact Chowreera Ayyappa at 9886199234.