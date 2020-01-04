Christ statue: Ivan urges BJP to stop politicising

MLC Ivan D’Souza on Saturday urged BJP leaders to drop their ulterior motives behind the opposition to build a 114-feet-tall statue of Jesus Christ at Kapala Betta in Harobele village in Kanakapura taluk.

“The statue is not being built by D K Shivakumar and is an initiative taken by the trust,” stressed Ivan D’Souza.

He was briefing reporters after holding a meeting with Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh and corporators from the Chrisitan community at his office in MCC building.

Ivan D’Souza told reporters that the erecting of Jesus Christ statue had triggered a controversy. BJP is accusing Shivakumar of constructing the statue for political benefit and vote bank. A minister even alleged that the statue was built to appease Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and to secure votes.

“BJP leaders are unaware of the reason behind the erecting of Jesus’ statue. There is a record that the Christian community exists in this region since 1662. Kapala Betta is also popularly known as Yesu Betta. Offerings are made by the people on Fridays on fulfilment of their prayers to Jesus,” he said.

In 2016, Harobele Kapala Betta Development Trust was formed. Through the trust, an application was submitted to the government to provide land for religious purpose and the government had sanctioned the land.

“We will take a delegation and meet Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on settling the matter. We will also visit Kapala Betta for a reality check,” he said.