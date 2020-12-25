Christmas celebrated with traditional fervour in Kodagu

Christmas celebrated with traditional fervour in Kodagu

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Dec 25 2020, 23:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 23:52 ist
A crib in front of a church in Madikeri.

Christmas was celebrated with traditional and religious fervour in Kodagu district while adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines of the government.

The churches were decked up with stars and lighting. Special mass prayers were held at churches in Madikeri, Somwarpet, Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Gonikoppa on Tuesday night.

Christmas carols were sung in the churches. Attractive cribs were also set up in churches.

The cribs were the centre of attraction at St Michael’s Church and CSI Church in Madikeri.

The residents from Gopalapuram Beetikatte, Shanivarasanthe, Hosoor, Kalale and other places visited St Antony Catholic Church at Gopalapura.

In Napoklu, the members of the Christian community attended mass prayers at St Mary’s Church.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of people who came to the church was less.

The bakeries in Madikeri had prepared a variety of cakes and other condiments for the Christmas celebrations.

Christmas
Celebrations
Kodagu
Carols

