CID officials probe witnesses in Roy D’Souza case

A team of CID officials interrogated the plaintiffs and the witnesses, in Virajpet, on Tuesday, in connection with the death of Roy D’Souza.

The interrogation was held in the Inspection Bungalow of the town. Roy’s mother Matilda Lobo and others were present.

Video clips surface

Three video clips, known to be related to Roy D’Souza’s case, are doing the rounds on social media. However, the identity of the persons in the video clips is not clear.

In the first video clip, a person standing near a petrol bunk in Malabar Road of Virajpet is seen flashing a weapon and trying to assault a bike rider. The bike falls on the road when the rider tries to escape the attack. When a jeep arrives at the spot, the person who attempted to assault the bike rider is seen fleeing from the spot. The bike rider and a person who alights from the jeep, chase him.

In another video clip, the person holding a weapon is seen roaming in front of Virajpet rural police station, abusing random persons and asking people to call the media and the superintendent of police. Police personnel are seen standing in front of the station. People recording the video are heard commenting that the person holding the weapon could be mentally unstable.

In the third video clip, a police staffer’s hand is injured and blood is oozing out from the wound.

Sangamesh, the police constable, who is said to be injured, had submitted a complaint against Roy D’Souza.