CID to probe into police atrocities on Koragas: Araga

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the investigation into the alleged police excess against members of the Koraga community during a pre-wedding Mehendi ritual at Kota Thattu village will be handed over to the CID.

The home minister, after meeting victims at the colony, stressed that the government was committed to ensuring justice to society’s most vulnerable community.

Jnanendra said he was ashamed about the incident and it had also tarnished the image of one lakh police officers who work round-the-clock to maintain law, order and peace in society.

“The events that unfolded on Monday night has revealed the cruelty of police personnel, who turned out to be thugs,” he said.

He said a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the six families who were caned by the police. And the first instalment, Rs 50,000 was distributed to the victims’ families on the spot.

The minister termed the incident gruesome and said that the police acted beyond their authority.

“The counter-complaint was intentionally filed by the police constable. The complaint serves no purpose as the police constable was admitted to hospital three days after the incident,” he said.

“Anyone can see that the counter-complaint is not genuine. I promise the Koraga community that the government is on their side and those named in the counter-complaint will come to no harm,” the home minister assured and declared that Sub Inspector Santosh was arrogant and did not bother about informing CPI, DySP or the SP before resorting to caning.

The policemen involved in the incident will have to pay, he added.

The minister later told reporters that the bridegroom and women in the families attending the function were assaulted. Such incidents will not be repeated in the future. The law is equal to all regardless of their status, caste, class or religion, he said.