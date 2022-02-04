CII presents DX 2021 award to Karnataka Bank

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) awarded the prestigious Digital Transformation award, ‘DX 2021’ to Karnataka Bank.

The award is in recognition of best practices in digital transformation, including the ‘KBL Vikaas’, a press release stated.

Karnataka Bank Limited managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mahabaleshwara M S said, “The bank has recently launched digital transformation journey ‘KBL NxT’ as part of wave 2.0 of KBL Vikaas with an objective of taking the digital initiatives to the next level and eventually emerge as ‘The digital bank of future’.”