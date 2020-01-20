'CISF neutralised bomb threat at entry level'

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha praised the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for neutralising a bomb threat at the entry-level.

“With the early detection of suspicious baggage and on discovering that it was a live bomb during the inspection, CISF had followed protocol by alerting the control room. They have done a good job,” he stressed while responding to the live bomb incident exposing chinks in the security provided for the airport.

When the bomb was detonated, the commissioner of police pointed out that the sound was heard even at the airport, which was located at a distance of 1.5 km away from Kenjar ground.

It was a powerful explosive and loss of many lives has been prevented, Harsha added.