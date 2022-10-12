CISF PSI in Mangaluru attempts to end life

A PSI attached to CISF in New Mangalore Port attempted to end her life by shooting herself at the New Mangalore Port Authority main gate on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred between 6 am and 6.15 am.
The injured was identified as Jyothi Bai. She is a 2010 batch officer and the reason for the extreme step is said to be family dispute. Her husband works as assistant commandant in MRPL. Both hail from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.
Jyothi Bai has been shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.
