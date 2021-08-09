CITU holds a protest against new farming laws

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Aug 09 2021, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 19:35 ist
Protesters submit a memorandum to the deputy tahsildar in Virajpet on Monday.

Alleging that the Central and state governments have totally failed to protect the interests of the farmers and the daily waged labourers, members of CITU staged a protest near the Mini Vidhana Soudha of the town on Monday.

The protest was held in commemoration of the Quit India movement.

The protesters said that the faulty policies of the Central and state governments have resulted in the price hike of essential commodities, making the lives of poor people difficult.

The three farming laws passed by the Central government are anti-farmer and pro-corporate. They will deprive the farmers of getting the eligible price for their produce. It will further result in the artificial scarcity of goods in the market, rising the prices further, they said.

The daily waged labourers have not been considered while framing the law. Under the pretext of reforms, the government is favouring the capitalists, the protestors said and urged the government to fulfil various demands.

A memorandum was submitted to deputy tahsildar H B Pradeep.

CITU district vice president Dr I R Durgaprasad, taluk committee secretary Rachappa, treasurer H P Ramesh and members H R Shivappa and Kuttappa were present.

