CITU opposes privatisation of railways

Members of CITU, Udupi, staged a protest at Indrali railway station against the Centre's decision to privatise railways.

The protestors alleged that the BJP-led NDA government had utterly failed to handle the crisis that emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic.

CPI (M) leader Balakrishna Shetty alleged that public sectors were privatised.

The private companies are encouraged to loot the public assets, he alleged.

The government had already privatised the defence and power sectors. Sadly, the world’s largest networking railway is now privatised owing to the greedy calculations of the BJP government.

The government has offered 109 railway stations to private companies and those private entities are planning to run 151 trains in these railway stations. If the Central government fails to withdraw the decision, the economy will be paralysed.

The poor man will not be able to access the facilities if the railways are privatised. This will impact all irrespective of status, he warned.