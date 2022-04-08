Clear accident black spot: Udupi DC directs officials

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao directed officials to clear 'black spots' beside the roads in the district within 15 days.

In case of failure, officials will be held responsible for any accidents in the black spot area, he warned.

Addressing members at a district road safety committee meeting, he said there are 33 black spots (spots vulnerable for road accidents) on NH 66 and 'NH 169 A'. Steps should be taken for safe movement of vehicles.

A letter should be written to NHAI project director and regional director on the need to repair the black spots on the highway. The black spots on other roads in the district should also be repaired, he told PWD officials.

Highlighting an accident that claimed the lives of a police and his daughter in Santhekatte, he directed the CMC commissioner to instal signals at Tiger Circle.

Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan stressed on the need to instal an U-turn at Lakshmindra Nagara.

The sign boards should be mounted on the stretch from Hejamadi to Shiroor, he added.

Udupi RTO Gangadhar said a total of 18,754 vehicles were inspected during 2021-22 and a total of 2,731 cases were registered against vehicles violating rules.

As many as 192 vehicles were seized and a total of 1,85,58,270 was collected as fine and tax, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Veena and others were present at the meeting.