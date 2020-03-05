Clear encroachment of Madikeri govt land: DC to officials

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy directed Tahsildars to convene a meeting of revenue officers in their respective taluks soon to take measures to clear the encroachments of government land.

Chairing a meeting of the revenue department officials at the DC’s Office in the city on Thursday, she said that the taluk-level meeting of the revenue officials should be presided over by the Tahsildars and it should be attended by Taluk Panchayat executive officer, taluk-level revenue officers and village accountants.

She also asked the Tahsildars to keep her informed about the developments after the meeting.

Annies gathered information on the allocation of land in various parts of the district for waste management, crematorium, sites, student hostels and community halls.

“The details on the availability of land in Gram Panchayats should be provided to the district administration. If the government land is encroached upon in the villages, the respective Gram Panchayat or the Taluk Panchayat should clear the encroachments”, she said.

The DC also directed the officers to complete the pending works on the earmarking the sites in Abhyatmangala and to hand over the sites to the beneficiaries soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr C V Sneha said that land has been allocated at 43 locations in the district for waste management. However, the work on the Detailed Project Report for the waste management units is not yet complete. Necessary measures should be taken to complete the same at the earliest, she added.

Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, Social Welfare Department deputy director Bharathi, Tahsildar Mahesh and other officials were present in the meeting.