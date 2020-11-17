‘Clear encroachment on land belonging to temples’

Alleging that the land belonging to temples in Kodagu has been encroached upon, Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga has urged the district administration to clear the encroachment.

The organisation has also stated that it will approach the court if the administration fails to initiate action to reclaim the land.

Speaking during a press conference, Appacchu from Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga said that 71 people have encroached 156.04 acres out of 195.90 acres of land in Tavuru, Tannimani and Bhagamandala villages in Bhagamandala hobli. These lands belong to Bhagandeshwara temple.

In 2008, the state government had issued an order to clear the encroachment of the lands belonging to the temples coming under the Muzrai department.

As per the order, a committee headed by the deputy commissioner has to be formed for the clearance of the encroachments.

In 2012-13, the deputy director of land records department had conducted a survey and submitted a report to the deputy commissioner, on the encroachment of lands belonging to Omkareshwara Temple, Madikeri, Iggutappa Temple, Kunjila, Mahalingeshwara Temple, Paluru and Bhadanseshwara Temple.

A memorandum was also submitted by Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga in 2013 and Kodava Makkada Koota in 2019, to the deputy commissioner, requesting the clearing of the encroachments.

Sadly, no action has been initiated so far.

Pointing out that the encroachments are carried out by influential people and those who have been speaking on the preservation of the heritage of the temples in Kodagu, Appacchu asked as to why the team headed by Kudukuli Bharat has not been speaking on the encroachment of temple lands.

Why are the MP, MLAs and the district in-charge minister silent on the issue? he asked.

Leader Tamma Poovaiah said that the people who have been suppressing the issue should be exposed.

Leader Pramod Somaiah was also present.