Clear land conversion applications within 3 months: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that if the land is registered in the name of the applicants, then applications pertaining to land conversion should be cleared within three months.

He was speaking during a review meeting in Madikeri.

Deputy commissioners in various districts have been following delaying tactics on land conversion. Owing to the delay, the government is not getting the income, he said.

The land conversion files should be disposed of within three months. Owing to the delay, the industrial projects are shifted to other states, he added.

MLAs K G Bopaiah and M P Appachu Ranjan drew the attention of the minister to the delay in land conversion. Reacting to this, the minister directed Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal to furnish details on the pending applications on land conversion.

Charulata Somal said that the applications are being cleared. As there was a delay in the report submission by the officials who had visited the spot, there was a delay in clearing a few applications.

MLA Bopaiah said that after the massive landslides in 2018, there were restrictions on land conversion in the district. Later, the restrictions have been vacated.

Now, a letter is written to the forest department officials on land conversion as well. Is there a rule on it? he sought to know.

Monsoon

The minister directed officials to get ready to tackle the monsoon by July 15. Relief centres should be identified in marriage halls, schools and hostels.

The officials should ensure that there is enough stock of medicines. Food should be supplied to those affected by flood sheltered at relief centres, he said.

CESC officials said that 12 transformers and 1,000 electricity poles have been kept in stock in the district. As many as 75 newly recruited linemen have reported for duty in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said that landslides and floods had occurred at 115 places in 2020, 101 places in 2019 and 41 places in 2018.

As 74 villages and 96 wards in urban areas are likely to be affected by rain, measures have been taken to shift 10,822 people. Notices have been served to the affected people to shift by July 15, he said.

Covid vaccines are administered to those who are dwelling in flood-prone areas, he added.

Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra and others were present.