‘Clear land regularisation applications in 3 months’

Revenue Minister R V Deshpande has set a three-month deadline for disposal of applications for regularisation of land under Sections 94 C and 94 CC (Akrama Sakrama) of Karnataka Land Revenue Act.

The minister chaired a review meeting at the deputy commissioner’s office on Tuesday.

Applications in DK

He said that 10,128 applications were pending under 94C. While 1,07,190 applications were received, 45,853 applications were approved and 51,209 were rejected in the district. Under 94 CC, 5,524 applications are pending. The district has received up to 40,245 applications and 23,719 were accepted.

When asked about 97 pending applications for disposal under 94CC in Bantwal, the tahsildar said that the beneficiaries had failed to pay the fees fixed by the government to regularise land. The minister directed the tahsildars to convene a meeting of such beneficiaries and convince them to pay, as many are not aware of the payment.

On title deeds that are ready for distribution, Deshpande directed the tahsildars to distribute them within 15 days.

Probationary tahsildar Ganapathi Shastri informed, “A total of 5,953 applications are pending for disposal under 94C and 94 CC in Belthangady taluk.”

Corruption charges

Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja accused revenue officials – from village accountants to tahsildars – of demanding bribes from applicants to dispose of applications under 94 C.

Deshpande responded by declaring that the corruption charges were an insult to him. He asked the MLA to get the beneficiaries to submit complaints in writing to the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner who would visit Belthangady within a few days.

The minister, however, also directed the deputy and the assistant commissioners to examine the charges against the village accountants and the revenue inspectors.

Ganapathi Shastri dared the MLA to prove the allegations against him. “If anyone proves that I have taken bribe, I am ready to tender my resignation,” he delared.

Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil said that he had not received any complaint so far. “I have confidence in my tahsildars and they are committed to their work,” he stated.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Krishnamurthy, however, said that he had issued warnings to village accountants and had transferred a few of the officials in response to complaints from the public.

Deficit rain

Senthil said that Dakshina Kannada should have received 673.9 mm rainfall by the second week of June.

“Last year, the district had received 1,069 mm rainfall by the second week. This year, we have received only 229.8 mm rainfall. On an average, there is a deficit of 400 mm rainfall,” he informed.

Puttur legislator Sanjeeva Matandoor urged Deshpande to take up new projects to ensure that Dakshina Kannada does not face water shortage in future.

District In-charge Minister U T Khader said that check dams will be constructed under the Paschima Vahini project in various parts of the district. “A dam cum barrage will be constructed from Harekala to Adyar at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore,” he added.

The minister also directed officials to give priority to drinking water supply by drawing water from multi-village drinking water schemes, dams constructed by mega industries and the Paschima Vahini project.

Khader urged the revenue minister to sanction Rs 122 crore in order to pay compensation to owners whose land will be submerged if the Thumbe dam’s height is increased to seven metres.