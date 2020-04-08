Clear roads leading to Hassan: Kodlipet villagers

Villagers of Kodlipet have requested Hassan district administration to clear the roads, blocked by people, leading to the district.

Three roads that connect Kodagu district with Hassan have been blocked by the villagers of the latter district by placing huge wooden logs. This has caused a lot of inconveniences to the people of Kodagu, who travel to Hassan to purchase essential commodities, residents said.

Two years ago, a bridge was built across River Hemavathi to establish a link between Koldipet of Kodagu and Kaganuru of Hassan. But the villagers from Hassan have blocked the movement of vehicles on the bridge by placing the logs.

Similarly, huge stones and logs have been placed on the bridge which lies between Janardanahalli, Neerugunda and Bartur road.

The Yasaluru-Changadahalli-Bisle- Kukke Subrahmanya road, which connects Kukke Subrahmanya through Kyate village of Kodlipet, has also been blocked by dumping soil, the Kodlipet villagers alleged.

Farmers in Kodlipet region own farms in Hassan district as well and they use these roads to reach their farmland. Also, the essential items such as vegetables are transported to Kodlipet through the same roads.

The patients from Kodlipet are shifted to the hospitals in Hassan district. But, as all the three roads have been blocked the people of the village are severely affected.

Now, in order to reach Hassan, they have to travel additional 25 km to 30 km. The villagers in the region have requested the officials to facilitate movement of vehicles on the blocked roads.