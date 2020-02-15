Close shave for customer as she finds a razor in her kulfi

A razor blade was found inside a kulfi at Avandooru in Madikeri taluk.

During a programme at Avandooru, Ramya, a resident had purchased three kulfis. While eating the kulfi, she felt that something touched her tongue. When she removed it, she found a blade inside.

Though she visited the spot where kulfi was sold, the seller was not at the venue. Later, she searched for the cover of the kulfi and found that it was manufactured at a unit in Napoklu.

“If I had eaten the kulfi fully, I would have lost my tongue. I was saved,” said Ramya.

Kulfi manufacturing unit owner Ashraf said, “The blade would have entered while cutting the milk packet. The milk should have been filtered. Owing to the negligence of the staff, the blade entered the kulfi. We will be cautious and ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.”