CM directs Kodagu DC to be alert in border areas

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed the deputy commissioner to be cautious in the border areas of Kodagu in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Speaking during a video conference, he said that more Covid tests should be conducted. The vaccination drive should be strengthened.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that 29 villages have more than five Covid-19 cases, while four villages have more than 10 cases and two villages have more than 20 positive cases.

The deputy commissioner said that vaccination is being administered to all the eligible and the district has achieved 81.3% of the target.

As many as 22 border villages have been identified and the target is to administer vaccines to 23,000 people. About 82% success has been achieved, she added.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhanwar Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra, Assistant Commissioner Iswar Kumar Kandoo, Additional DC Raju Mogaveera and others were present.