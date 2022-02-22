CM orders release of subsidised diesel for fishermen

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered the sanctioning of 37,500 kilolitres of subsidised diesel for fishermen engaged in deep-sea fishing.

The government in the 2021-22 budget had announced that 1.50 lakh kilolitres of subsidised diesel will be distributed at delivery points for fishing boats. Accordingly, the government had released 1,12,500 kilolitres of diesel.

Now, the chief minister has ordered the release of the remaining 37,500 kilolitres of subsidised diesel, MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Raghupathi Bhat said.

If the subsidised diesel is not released, then it will affect thousands of fishing boats, the MLAs had argued.

“The chief minister had responded immediately to the woes of the fishermen,” said the MLAs.