CM: State has incurred Rs 30k cr loss

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that floods have caused an estimated loss of more than Rs 30,000 crore in the state.

“The government has appealed to the Union home minister to sanction funds to tackle relief works. He has already conducted an aerial survey.”

He said the funds will be released to the state after the Central team, which visited the flood-affected areas of the state, submits its report.

The government has already decided to provide Rs 5 lakh to those who lost their houses completely and Rs 1 lakh for partial damage to the houses. Besides, Rs 10,000 will be provided as interim compensation to the flood victims, he added.

The chief minister said some landslide victims will be relocated to safer areas. “The flood has damaged coffee, arecanut and pepper crops. Roads and bridges have been damaged in the district. A detailed report on the loss will be sought from the authorities. The Central team will be appealed to visit flood- and landslide-affected Chikkamagaluru district as well.”

He said dissidents were there in the past also. It will not have an impact on the government. There is no dissidence in sharing of the portfolios.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah has urged to convene a session to discuss on flood and relief works, which will be looked into, said Yediyurappa.