CM to inaugurate self-defense training for SC/ST, OBC girls

Training in self-defence techniques like Karate for girl students in class 10 and above from SC/ST and OBC communities will be inaugurated on January 20 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Monday.

“As many as 1,500 educational institutions will impart self-defence training to girl students from SC/ST and OBC communities,” he said and added the training will be imparted by women teachers.

Poojary said that he had instructed officials to maintain transparency in procuring food for hostels.

“A committee under the deputy commissioner had been set up to maintain transparency and priority will be given to the quality of food items,” said Poojary after presiding over a district-level meeting involving 30 departments. He instructed the deputy commissioner to submit a report on why the Bhuvi community were denied Scheduled Caste certificates. The members of the community are involved in stone cutting.

Poojary said though society claims to have shunned the practice of untouchability, the evil practise still prevails. He added that steps should be taken to create awareness against untouchability.

GPs that do not practice untouchability should be identified and felicitated, he said.

The minister said hostel facilities for additional applicants will be provided as the government had decided to build 150 extra hostels. As many as 250 applicants both in DK and Udupi will be provided hostel accommodation.

Poojary, while responding to a query declared that Congress Padyatra was an irresponsible act.