CM to visit Udupi on April 11

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 08 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 22:43 ist

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Udupi district on April 11. 

He will visit Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila. Later, he will inaugurate a digital library in memory of Dr Bannanje Govindacharya in Udupi. A statue of Bannanje Govindacharya will also be unravelled.

The chief minister will also inaugurate a KSRTC bus stand at Bannanje in Udupi.

Awards will be distributed to the drivers who have not met with any accidents. 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai
Udupi visit

