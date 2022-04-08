CM to visit Udupi on April 11

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Udupi district on April 11.
He will visit Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila. Later, he will inaugurate a digital library in memory of Dr Bannanje Govindacharya in Udupi. A statue of Bannanje Govindacharya will also be unravelled.
The chief minister will also inaugurate a KSRTC bus stand at Bannanje in Udupi.
Awards will be distributed to the drivers who have not met with any accidents.
