CM to visit Udupi on April 11

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Udupi district on April 11.

He will visit Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila. Later, he will inaugurate a digital library in memory of Dr Bannanje Govindacharya in Udupi. A statue of Bannanje Govindacharya will also be unravelled.

The chief minister will also inaugurate a KSRTC bus stand at Bannanje in Udupi.

Awards will be distributed to the drivers who have not met with any accidents.