CMC gears up to face monsoon fury

A preparatory meeting was convened by the City Municipal Council, towards making necessary preparations to face the upcoming monsoon in the district.

CMC Commissioner Ramdas S V and the newly elected members of the CMC took part in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the monsoon is set to enter the district in the first week of June. Necessary measures are being taken to tackle the heavy rain situation in Madikeri city.

“In 2018, several residential areas in the city including Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagar were waterlogged. Therefore, people in these areas should cooperate with the CMC to carry out precautionary measures this year. As many as 210 families in Chamundeshwari and Indira Nagar Layouts have been provided with rehabilitation in various parts of the district. Among them, 119 families have been shifted to rehabilitation centres. The rest of the families have not shifted to the houses provided to them. They were given a time of three months to vacate the houses. But, they have not shifted even after five months. The CMC members should convince them to shift to the houses provided to them,” said the CMC Commissioner.

CMC member Shwetha pointed out that only some families in Chamundeshwari Nagar and Indira Nagar have been provided with rehabilitation.

Member Umesh Subramani urged the CMC commissioner to ensure the proper supply of electricity and drinking water during the rainy season.

Health inspectors should be deployed in the CMC limits, he said.

Another member, Mansoor, said that waste management has become a headache in the city. A solution should be found for the same.

Member Savita Rakesh said that houses in several wards of the city are bound to face problems during heavy rain.

Therefore, relief centres should be opened at the ward level. A helpline should be started by the CMC, she added.

Member Mahesh Jaini said that the T John and Cauvery Layouts do not have proper stormwater drain facilities. Measures should be taken to facilitate the flow of rainwater.

Members Ramesh, Rajesh Yallappa, Amin Mohisin, Kalavati and Bashir took part in the meeting.