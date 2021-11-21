CM's visit to Kodagu cancelled

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to the district on Monday, has been cancelled.

The CM was scheduled to attend the ‘Jana Swaraj Samavesha’ programme, to be held at Crystal Court Auditorium in Madikeri today.

Chief Minister’s Special Duty Officer B P Channabasavesha said that the CM’s visit on Monday stands cancelled due to unavoidable reasons.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, ministers R Ashoka, K S Eshwarappa, MP Pratap Simha and others will take part and campaign for the MLC Candidate from BJP, Suja Kushalappa, said party sources.

The convention will be inaugurated at 11.30 am.

The opposition has questioned the relevance of the Samavesha when the entire state is facing the brunt of incessant rain.