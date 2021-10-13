CNC seeks tribal status for Kodavas

Codava National Council members submitted appeal letters to elected representatives to accord tribal status to the Kodava community.
A delegation led by CNC president N U Nachappa submitted a memorandum to MLAs K G Bopaiah, M P Appachu Ranjan, MLCs M P Sunil Subramani, Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, DCC president T Dharmaja Uthappa and JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh.
The way Kashmiri pandits have been considered as traditional dwellers, Kodavas are also indigenous people in the district, they said.
There is a reference to tribal food and tradition of Kodavas in Gazetteer of Coorg. The CNC has been creating awareness of the traditions by holding meetings in the nook and corner of the district. The tribal status should be accorded to the community, they added.
