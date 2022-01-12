'Co-ops should organise skill-based training for farmers'

The income of farmers should double and the farming practised for generations needs to incorporate professionalism and technology, former president of Campco S R Satishchandra said recently.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating skill training in arecanut carbon fibre harvesting-cum-spraying pole organised by Campco, Adike Patrike, CPCRI and Akhila Bharata Adike Belagarara Sangha at CPCRI campus in Vitla.

Satishchandra said that farming needs a professional touch. Therefore, organisations should come forward to impart such professional training.

Campco president Kishor Kumar Kodgi presiding over the programme appealed to all co-operative associations to organise similar skill training for farmers.

He said arecanut growers contribute over Rs 700 crore as tax to the government. Hence the government should set aside 25 of the tax collected for research on arecanut.

Campco managing director Krishna Kumar H M said the process of harvesting and drying also played a crucial role in the quality of arecanut. Therefore, this skill training will help farmers focus more on the harvesting and drying process.

Dr C P Jose of CPCRI, Vitla, Ashok Kinila of Akhila Bharata Adike Belagarara Sangha, Adike Patrika Editor Shri Padre, among others, also spoke on the occasion.