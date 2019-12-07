Coast Guard launches 'plogging', cleanliness drive

Coast Guard district Headquarter (No 3) along with youth and other stakeholders launched a ‘Plogging’ campaign against single-use plastic in beaches along the coast and river fronts in Mangaluru and Karwar on Saturday.

The Plogging (picking up litter while running or walking) programme was organised with the motto, ‘Cleanliness is Next to Godliness’.

The event was organised at Bengre, Panambur, Meenakaliya, Surathkal, Chitrapur and Gurupura River Front in Mangaluru and at Ravindranath Tagore Beach in Karwar.

The Coast Guard Headquarters also created awareness on Swachh Bharat by putting up banners and placards with the slogan, ‘Plastic Se Raksha, Swatchta Hi Suraksha’. The special drive against the single-use plastic was also conducted in and around the beaches.

Students from different schools also participated in the special drive, ‘Plastic Se Suraksha - Coastal Clean up

Drive’.

The participants collected tonnes of plastic waste from different places.

Coast Guard Commander S S Dasila urged public to support campaign and join hands with Coast Guard to end the plastic menace.

“By avoiding single-use plastic we can prevent the poisoning and destruction of marine ecology. The excess usage of plastics is now threatening the very existence of our beautiful planet,” Dasila stressed.

He added that the Coast Guard’s involvement in such causes had motivated other NGO’s, organisations, youth, primary and secondary students and teachers to carry out similar plogging campaigns.