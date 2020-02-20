Coast Guard Mangalore celebrates 29th anniversary

Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala appreciated the proactive role played by Coast Guard Karnataka in maritime security, coastal security and maritime environment protection, Commander of Coast Guard Headquarters (Karnataka) S B Venkatesh said.

“Chief Secretary and D&IGP also appreciated our role in the maritime security,’’ he said while speaking during the 29th anniversary celebrations of Coast Guard Mangalore at the Coast Guard office in Panambur on Thursday.

Venkatesh traced the humble beginnings of the headquarters, under the Operational and Administrative realm Region (West) Mumbai.

From February 1991, a small Coast Guard contingent was placed in Mangaluru (then Mangalore) under Deputy Commandant K Rajendra, who assumed charge as commander of the headquarters.

The contingent was tasked to cater to the requirements of Karnataka Coast line, running an Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS) to provide logistics support for Coast Guard Units among others.

Since then, Coast Guard Headquarters has continued to grow and become more proficient over the years. Today, the ICGS New Mangalore as the flagship of Regional Commander Coast Guard Region (West)-Mumbai had become the biggest establishment of the ICGS providing logistical, technical, management and administrative support to units under command and units that call on New Mangalore Port.