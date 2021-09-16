Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has successfully rescued 11 fishermen stranded at sea 35 nautical miles from the coast due to strong winds and swell from fishing boat IFB 'Sagar Samart' on Wednesday.

Coast Guard District No 3 Karnataka, Mangaluru Commander DIG Venkatesh said that the fishing boat lost propulsion owing to engine failure in rough weather conditions and requested transiting merchant ships which in turn requested Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai for assistance.

ICG Ship Rajdoot sailed from Mangaluru for undertaking a search and rescue operation and reached the stranded boat at 11 pm on September 14. Considering inclement weather and various complications of boat viz. battery draining, depleting ration/freshwater, the ICGS Rajdoot rescued 11 fishermen on board at 12.20 am, he said.

The ship handed over the boat to IFB Dhanishka-I arranged by fisheries authorities about five nautical miles off Malpe coast in the evening. Further, electronic surveillance in the area is being maintained through a coastal surveillance network to shepherd fishing boats in the area to safer locations and regular weather warning advisory is also being transmitted to the fishing boats, he added.