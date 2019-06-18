Coconut growers told to use tech to raise income

Coconut farmers who face difficulties due to price fluctuation in the market need to utilise technology for higher productivity and income, Coconut Development Board (CDB) Chairperson Usha Rani stressed.

Usha Rani was delivering the valedictory address at the refresher training programme on ‘Hybridisation Technique in Coconut’ conducted for the officers of the Coconut Development Board at ICAR – Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Kasargod.

“Farmer-oriented technology transfer initiatives are needed since coconut is predominantly a small holder’s crop in our country. Action plan will be formulated and implemented to equip the demonstration-cum-seed production farms (DSP farms) under coconut development boards located in various parts of the country to demonstrate technology for enhancing income from coconut farming. Plans will also be made to enhance the coconut seedling production, especially seedlings of hybrid varieties,” she explained.

Certificates

Usha Rani distributed certificates to the participants of the refresher training programme.

She also visited various experimental plots at CPCRI. She held detailed discussions with scientists about the progress of ongoing research projects at the institute with the financial support of the CDB and also about the thematic areas of coconut research for support from CDB in future.

She released the training manual on ‘Enhancing Productivity in Coconut: Quality Planting Material and Agro-techniques.’

ICAR-CPCRI Director In-charge Dr K Muralidharan presided over the valedictory function.