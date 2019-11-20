Codava National Day in Madikeri on Nov 24

The Codava National Council (CNC) will celebrate the 29th annual Codava National Day on November 24.

Addressing reporters in Mangaluru on Wednesday, CNC President N U Nachappa said that the programme will be held at Gandhi Ground, Madikeri, from 10.30 am.

He further said that the main purpose of the CNC observing an annual Codava National Day was to re-insist and rejuvenate their geopolitical aspiration for autonomy and register and ratify their solidarity with striving for self-determination right of the Codava tribal world.

He, meanwhile, pointed out that autonomous councils have been established by the Central government in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal, as per the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

He urged the Central Government to provide geopolitical autonomy and right to internal political self-determination for the Codava tribal world, which was identified as ‘C’ State until 1956.

He also asked for inclusion of the Codava tribe in the schedule list under Articles 340 and 342 of the Constitution and to include the vulnerable Codava tribe and their cultural heritage in the intangible cultural heritage list of the Unesco.