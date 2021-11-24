Coffee Board to submit interim report on crop loss

Coffee Board CEO Dr K G Jagadeesh said that an interim report will be submitted to the government on the loss of coffee following heavy rain in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Kodagu districts.

He was speaking after inspecting the damaged coffee in a plantation at Srimangala.

"According to the survey team, already 33% of Arabica coffee has been lost. If the rain continues, then the extent of the loss will be increased," said Jagadeesh.

The officials will visit a minimum of 10 plantations in a village to assess the damage and will submit a report. If 33% of the crop is damaged, then growers in the entire village will get compensation, he said.

The Coffee Board cannot provide subsidy for the coffee drying machine. Instead, using the poly house facility, the coffee can be dried. The poly house will also help in other horticulture crops.

"The Coffee Board will cut its unwanted expenses and will use the available funds for soil testing," he said.

Coffee Board member Macchamada Dali Changappa said that coffee growers are in distress due to natural calamities. The growers have incurred huge losses. The survey team should submit an accurate report on the losses and ensure that the growers get suitable compensation.

The Coffee Board should protect the interest of small growers and should respond to the development. The board should give priority to the suggestions of small growers as well, he said.

Coffee Board member T T John, Zilla Raitha Sangha secretary Ajjamada Changappa, Belegarara Okkuta Manira Vijay Nanjappa and others were present.

'Provide compensation'

Meanwhile, the Rajya Raitha Sangha taluk unit has demanded compensation to all the farmers who have lost their crops.

In a separate press meeting, Sangha vice president A R Kushalappa said that owing to the discriminatory policy of the officials, the coffee and pepper growers were devoid of compensation all these years.

"A scientific survey was not conducted so far. As a result, farmers in Shanivarasanthe, Kodlipet and Somwarpet Kasaba faced inconvenience," he said.

"The crops are damaged during south-west monsoon and northeast monsoon in the district. The farmers have been devoid of compensation since 2018. We will stage a protest if farmers fail to get compensation for the loss," he added.