Coffee, cardamom plants destroyed in Somwarpet

A person from Andhra Pradesh origin has allegedly destroyed coffee and cardamom plants grown in a farm in Hanchinalli-Kumaralli village of Somwarpet taluk. The farm is owned by persons belonging to Scheduled Caste.

Dalit Sanghatanegala Okkoota has urged the police to arrest the accused.

Addressing reporters on Monday, Okkoota taluk unit president T E Suresh said that Changappa and Ganesh have a one and half acre land in the village and they grew cardamom and coffee saplings.

Giribabu and his fellow men from Andhra Pradesh origin, living closer to the farm, destroyed the plants, abused the caste of Changappa and Ganesh and also posed a life threat, he said.

Even though a complaint was registered in the town police station on November 3, the accused have not been arrested so far, he said and warned of staging a protest in front of the Taluk Panchayat if the accused are not arrested before November 16.

Also, the police, instead of filing an FIR, has asked Ganesh to solve the problem through dialogue. The FIR was registered after a complaint was submitted to the superintendent of police.

Okkoota general secretary J L Janardan, secretary H K Mahesh, treasurer S A Pratap and patron Satish were present.