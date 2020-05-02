Coffee estate manager robbed of Rs 5.18 lakh

DHNS
DHNS, Suntikoppa,
  • May 02 2020, 19:17 ist
  • updated: May 02 2020, 19:22 ist

A coffee estate manager was looted when he was returning home after withdrawing money from a bank at Suntikoppa.

According to the police, the incident occurred after Vijayakumar withdrew
Rs 5.18 lakh from a bank to pay wages for the labourers. He was waylaid by some unidentified persons on the pretext of enquiring about the address of a house of a Colonel. Later, he was surrounded by miscreants and they allegedly assaulted him, before fleeing with the cash, the police said.

DySP Shailendra visited the spot.

 

