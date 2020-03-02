Coffee flowers blossom in Kodagu

The captivating aroma of coffee flowers is filled in the plantations of Kodagu. The coffee flowers are in full bloom amidst the green plantations which provide a visual treat as well.

Rain in Kodagu in this season is considered to be favourable for the coffee crop. In some areas where there is no rain, the planters are providing water through sprinklers to make the coffee plants blossom.

While travelling from Mysuru towards Kodagu, the aroma of coffee flowers welcomes the visitors at Panchavalli, the border area of Kodagu.

The Balumani estate in Titimati enthrals the onlookers with coffee plants full of flowers resembling strings of jasmine flowers. The honey bees and the bumblebees have been thronging the flowers. The cool weather is complementing a pleasant experience.

February and March is the season of coffee flowers. In order to ensure that the coffee flowers blossom, the planters deploy workers to provide water to coffee plants through sprinklers throughout the night. However, natural rain will have a good impact.

The flowers which blossom after March will turn into male flowers and there will be no room for pollination and therefore no coffee berries. The growers ensure that the coffee flowers blossom in February, said Ramakrishna, a grower from Titimati.