Coffee growers fear crop loss due to untimely rain

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Nov 02 2019, 23:00pm ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2019, 23:30pm ist
Coffee berries have withered.

Arabica coffee growers are worried as untimely rain lashing has been resulting in premature ripening of coffee berries. The farmers feel that if the rainfall continues to lash the region, then growers will incur a huge loss. Coffee berries have already started withering in most of the plantations in the coffee land.

Normally, Arabica coffee will be ready for harvest during November end or in the beginning of December. But, this year, the coffee berries started ripening as early as mid-September, due to incessant rains in August. The coffee berries are getting spoiled and are withering.

“Around 50% of the crops are feared to be lost due to premature ripening of coffee. The growers are in a strange situation where they can neither harvest coffee nor wait for the harvesting season. Even if they pluck the coffee berries, there is no sunlight to dry them”, said Nagesh, a coffee grower.

Naturally, ripe coffee berries are required to be dried under the sun for a week. Later, the coffee berries are processed to get good quality coffee powder. But, Arabica coffee berries are turning dark in colour due to rains. Such coffee beans will not stand a chance in the market, he meanwhile said.

Rajanna, a coffee grower in Heggula village said that the current weather is humid and is resulting in the outbreak of fruit-rot disease. Rains are hindering the process of sprinkling medicine on the plants.

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coffee
Heavy rains
coffee plantations
Karnataka
Comments (+)
 