Coffee growers worried over rain

Coffee growers are in distress as the weather is non-favourable for the harvest of Robusta coffee.

In Napoklu hobli, the harvesting of coffee is in full swing and when the work is at peak during December and January first week, there is a cloudy atmosphere and drizzling, which is worrying growers.

On Sunday, several parts of the district, including Nelaji, Peruru, Kakkabbe and Kunjila received thunderstorms. The growers had a hard time protecting the harvested coffee from moisture.

There was a cloudy atmosphere on Monday and Napoklu region witnessed a drizzle.

The growers have been drying coffee berries in their fields and open yards. During sudden rains, the coffee absorbs moisture content and the quality gets affected.

Kottamudi, Paluru, Bettageri, Heravanadu and other areas in Napoklu received rain in the last week of December.

In many parts of the district, coffee flowers have almost bloomed in the plants. The untimely blooming of coffee flowers will affect the crop in the upcoming season.

Normally, the drizzling is experienced in the last week of February or during the first week of March, which benefits the growers. But, blooming of flowers during harvesting season has been giving the growers a headache.

"Not only will it be a problem in drying coffee, but, the low quality of the coffee beans will also fetch a lower price," said, Girish, a coffee grower from Kiggalu village.

Dark clouds hung over the sky in Kodagu district on Monday morning. The district also received rain on Sunday.