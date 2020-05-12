Coffee planter found dead

Poovappa alias Pravin (42), a coffee planter from Kakuru in Srimangala village, was found dead in his house in Kuvempu extension, Mullusoge.

Poovappa had been living alone in a rented house in Mullusoge from the last two weeks.

As he did not come out of the house from Sunday, house owner Suguna Kumar checked the house and found Poovappa lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar visited the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad also inspected the spot.

The SP said that the death took place under mysterious circumstances. A detailed probe will be carried out.