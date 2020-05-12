Coffee planter found dead

Coffee planter found dead

DHNS
DHNS, Kushalnagar,
  • May 12 2020, 17:26 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 17:31 ist
Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar conducts an investigation at the house.

Poovappa alias Pravin (42), a coffee planter from Kakuru in Srimangala village, was found dead in his house in Kuvempu extension, Mullusoge.

Poovappa had been living alone in a rented house in Mullusoge from the last two weeks.

As he did not come out of the house from Sunday, house owner Suguna Kumar checked the house and found Poovappa lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar visited the spot. Forensic experts and dog squad also inspected the spot.

The SP said that the death took place under mysterious circumstances. A detailed probe will be carried out.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coffee planter
found dead
Mullusoge
Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar
Kushalnagar

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

'COVID-19 infection in kids may not start with coughs'

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

How coronavirus disrupts people's sense of smell

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 