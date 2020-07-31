'Cold storage facility to be built at APMC yard'

MLA Dr Bharath Shetty Y said that a hi-tech cold storage facility will be built at APMC yard in Baikampady, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore from Nabard.

Speaking to APMC traders, he said, "Oneway traffic, an alternative road for movement of vehicles and land will be levelled near the godowns in the APMC yard. Water and toilet facilities will be provided. To ensure that wholesale traders who were shifted from Central Market are not burdened, the facilities were provided at APMC yard free of cost for four months. Now, a minimum fee of Rs 15,650 has been fixed per month. The fee will come into effect from August 1. So far, as per the direction of the district administration, traders were allowed to carry out business free of cost."

APMC President Krishnaraj Hegde said, "We have a burden of Rs 60 lakh by providing free space for the traders. Hence, it was necessitated to fix the minimum price for the godown handed over to the traders. We have to carry out the business in such a way to ensure that there is no loss to traders and APMC."

He said following the complaints from traders that the slush-filled yard is inconveniencing them in carrying out business, concrete mix has been dumped on the area.

Measures will be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of water for toilets in the yard. No one carries out business without a licence in the APMC yard, he added.

The issue of traffic jam, cleanliness and reducing the price at the canteen was also discussed.

Traders Association president Mustafa brought various problems faced by them to the notice of the MLA.