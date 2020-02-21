Collect details on all child care centres in DK: DC

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh directed officials to collect detailed information on all centres, orphanages and destitute homes that provide shelter to children.

Chairing a meeting of District Child Protection Unit, Child Care Centres Committee, she said all the child care centres should be registered as per the Juvenile Justice Act. The officials should visit the child care centres and inspect the conditions there.

District child protection officer Venkappa M said that the staff to the child care centre should not be appointed without police verification.

The background of the staff who are already working in the centre should be verified by the police. The verification should be carried out without paying a fee, he said.

The work on converting district child protection unit into a child-friendly court is in progress. The work on child-friendly restroom is also in progress.

He said that 1,098 boards have been mounted in all the schools in the district in connection with child protection policy.

A nodal officer has been appointed in each school to provide training to the children on child safety, self-protection and for counselling. In case of necessity, the nodal officers will speak to the parents or guardians of the children.

He said a committee on child safety has been constituted by including teachers and parents of children studying in Madrasas coming under the Wakf department.

The committee convenes a meeting once in two months. No complaints on violation of child rights have been reported in Madrasas, he added.