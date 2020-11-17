Collection of poems released in Madikeri

'Kalpaneya Kannadi', a collection of poems which speaks on Kodava culture, tradition and achievers from Kodagu, penned by Kayapanda C Devaiah and published by Kodava Makkada Koota was released during a programme held at Patrika Bhavan in Madikeri on Tuesday.

Writer Bacharaniyanda P Appanna released the collection of poems and said that new writers are emerging in Kannada language, which is a positive sign.

The work 'Kalpaneya Kannadi' has elements which will be liked by people of all age groups, he said.

Author Kayapanda C Devaiah said that he has been writing poems and stories from the past several years and the work of converting the feelings into letters is bringing him satisfaction.

Kodava Makkada Koota President Bollajira B Ayyappa said that the Koota has been publishing books in Kannada, English, Hindi and Kodava language, about the achievers of Kodavas.

Four more books will be released by Kodava Makkada Koota on November 22, he added.

Ayyappa meanwhile said that he has been the president of Kodava Makkada Koota from the past eight years. The programmes implemented by the Koota have been fulfilling. One of them is the installation of the statue of Squadron Leader Ajjamada Devaiah.

He added that he aspires to get into politics. He will be resigning from the post of the president of Kodava Makkada Koota and will be handing over the charge to the new president if young and energetic persons come forward.

Kodava Makkada Koota honorary secretary Puttarira Karun Kalaiah, social worker Patrapanda P Somanna and leader Ballachanda A Ganapathy were present.