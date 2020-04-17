College distributes grocery kits to the needy

The management, staff and the alumni of St Agnes College in the city collectively helped the homeless and starving families residing in Neermarga and Vamanjoor villages.

Ration kits, including essentials such as rice, vegetables, tea/coffee powder and others, were distributed by representatives of the College.

Under the guidance of Ganesh Naik, assistant engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply (KUWS) and also nodal officer for Covid-19, Sr Jyothsna, Sr Vinora, Sr Roopa, Sr Evet Priya, Dr Nagesh, Dr Nancy Vaz and Sr Jeswina visited the villages to distribute the ration kits to the needy. Besides, a few poor families visited the College campus to collect the ration kits.

From the time the lockdown was declared, St Agnes Convent has been feeding the homeless and the migrants in three different places in the city. For the next 10 days, the alumni of St Agnes will take over this service and will continue to provide free lunch to the needy. The food distribution drive was an initiative taken up by Sr Jeswina, serving as principal of St Agnes College.