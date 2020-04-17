College distributes grocery kits to the needy

College distributes grocery kits to the needy

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 17 2020, 17:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 18:01 ist
Representatives from St Agnes College distribute grocery kits to migrant labourers in Neermarga.

The management, staff and the alumni of St Agnes College in the city collectively helped the homeless and starving families residing in Neermarga and Vamanjoor villages.

Ration kits, including essentials such as rice, vegetables, tea/coffee powder and others, were distributed by representatives of the College.

Under the guidance of Ganesh Naik, assistant engineer of Karnataka Urban Water Supply (KUWS) and also nodal officer for Covid-19, Sr Jyothsna, Sr Vinora, Sr Roopa, Sr Evet Priya, Dr Nagesh, Dr Nancy Vaz and Sr Jeswina visited the villages to distribute the ration kits to the needy. Besides, a few poor families visited the College campus to collect the ration kits.

From the time the lockdown was declared, St Agnes Convent has been feeding the homeless and the migrants in three different places in the city. For the next 10 days, the alumni of St Agnes will take over this service and will continue to provide free lunch to the needy. The food distribution drive was an initiative taken up by Sr Jeswina, serving as principal of St Agnes College.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
St Agnes College
distribute
grocery kits
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 