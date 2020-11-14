Colleges to open on Nov 17, Covid -ve certificate must

Colleges reopen on Tuesday, Covid -ve certificate mandatory: DC

DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Nov 14 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 22:15 ist
Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy speaks at a meeting in Madikeri.

The offline classes for final year degree courses and PG programmes will commence from November 17. The students, lecturers and staff should arrive at the college with a Covid negative certificate. The Covid negative should be confirmed through RT-PCR test, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Speaking during a video conference with the college principals on the precautionary measures to be taken for the reopening of classes, she said that students can get themselves tested for Covid-19 at primary health centres and community health centres.

Students from outside the district should get the certificate issued from the nearest hospital in their area, she said.

The deputy commissioner directed the DHO to send mobile teams to conduct Covid tests in the areas where there is demand. Any problems should be brought to the notice of the district administration or DHO.

Cleanliness should be maintained in colleges. Covid-19 guidelines should be followed strictly, she added.

The RT-PCR Covid tests of the students, principals, lecturers and staff will be completed by November 21, said DHO Dr K Mohan.

