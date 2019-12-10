Colourful procession, Bhajans mark Anasooya Jayanti

Anasooya Jayanti was observed and Sankeerthana Yatre taken out on account of Datta Jayanti in the city on Tuesday.

A large number of women and Datta devotees participated in the programme. District-in-Charge Minister C T Ravi also took part. Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are observing the Datta

Jayanti.

The procession started from Bolarameshwara Temple and passed through I G Road, Rathnagiri Road and culminated at Kamadhenu Mahashakthi Ganapathi Temple.

‘Statue’

The devotees carried the statue of Anasooyadevi, Athrimuni and Guru Dattatreya in the procession and chanted the Bhajans of Athrimuni and Anasooyadevi.

Bhajan and Veeragase women’s troupe added colours to the procession. After the procession, women devotees left for Inam Datta Peetha and had Darshana of Datta Paduke of Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudanswamy Dargah. Anasooya Devi puja, Ganapathi Homa and Durga Homa were performed at a temporary makeshift hall near the Datta

Peetha.

To maintain law and order, the police had strengthened security across the district. More than 5,000 police personnel were deployed for security purpose.