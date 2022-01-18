Colourful procession marks Paryaya

Despite the fact that the biennial Paryaya festivities have been a cynosure of thousands of devotees who visit the temple from far away to observe the ceremonial rite for years, it has turned out to be a simple event this time around, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the tradition, the incoming Krishnapura Mutt seer Vidyasagara Theertha Swami left for Dandatheertha, near Kaup at midnight, and had a holy dip in the pond.

Following this, he entered Udupi city at Jodukatte, the old entrance point of the city where he was received by the assembled Swamis from Ashta Mutts, except the outgoing Admaru Mutt seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami. The incoming seer was taken in procession from Jodukatte.

The Ashta Mutt seers who took part in the celebrations are Sode Vadiraj Mutt seer Vishwavallabha Theertha Swami, Kaniyur Mutt seer Vidyavallabha Theertha Swami, Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, Palimaru Mutt senior seer Vidhyadheesha Theertha Swami and junior seer Vidhyarajeshwara Theertha Swami and Shiroor Mutt seer Vedavardhana Theertha Swami.

The procession carrying the palanquins of the seers was led by ‘Thatiraya’, ‘Birudu’, ‘Bavali’, ‘Patake’, ‘Vadya’, ‘Marakalu’ and varieties of bands.

The tableau comprised of the ‘Krishna idol’, ‘Yakshagana artefacts’, ‘Kalimardana’, ‘Sheshashayana Lakshmidevi’, ‘Gajendra Moksha’, ‘Jambavanta Krishna’, ‘Geethopadesha Krishnarjuna’, ‘Vasudeva Krishna’, ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ and still images on awareness over animal cruelty from wildlife.

The devotees from the Hare Krishna troupe and Scouts and Guides were part of the procession.

The devotees gathered in fewer numbers and were allowed to perform ‘Mangalarati’ for the presiding deity of the Krishnapura Mutt on the way.