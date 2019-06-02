Colourful Shobha Yatre held in Udupi

A colourful ‘Shobha Yatre’ was organised on the occasion of installation ceremony of ‘Suvarna Gopura’ at Sri Krishna Mutt on Saturday.

The splendid fiesta began from Jodukatte, the traditional entrance, and concluded at Sri Krishna Mutt.

It was indeed a conglomeration of religious, spiritual and art tradition, which displayed various artifacts all through the procession.

Pejawar Mutt Pontiff Vishwesha Theertha Swami inaugurated the yatra.

‘Pure devotion’

He said that Lord Krishna would be pleased with meagre amount of dedication in terms of money and gold. He expects pure devotion, the seer added.

The tableaux comprised of devotees dressed as Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman. It also comprised of Kerala Chande, Marpalli Chande and Yakshagana artifacts.

The tableau carrying the artistic portrayal of Lord Krishna delivering ‘Geethopadesha’ to Arjun caught much attention.

The major attraction, however, was Saurabh Raj Jain and Shaheer Sheikh, who donned the role of Lord Krishna and Arjuna in the teleserial Mahabharat and were in the respective attire.

There were Bhajan troupes, including from ISCKON, and self help group women from Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala added colour to the procession.

There was a tableau of Radha Krishna and Birudu Bavalis. The artifacts of Lord Ganapathi, Bhima and Gatothkaja were also a crowd puller.

There also was a replica of the Suvarna Gopura. The saxophone and ‘Nadaswara’ rectial added charm to the whole event.

The procession passed through Court Road, Diana Circle, K M Marg KSRTC bus stop, Service bus stop and later reached Sri Krishna Mutt via Kalsanka.