Colourful start for Madikeri Dasara

The Navaratri celebrations in Madikeri started with the inauguration of Madikeri Dasara Janotsava 2019, in Madikeri on Sunday.

Cultural programmes too, were flagged off as a part of Madikeri Dasara, on Sunday morning. Women’s Dasara, Children’s Dasara, Youth Dasara, Poets meet, food fest, dance extravaganza and a colourful procession of Dashamantapa will be part of the 10 day-long celebrations. It is hoped that tourism will get a boost with Dasara celebrations.

The ‘Karaga’ festival of Goddesses Kanchi Kamakshiyamma, Kote Mariyamma, Dandina Mariyamma and Kunduru Chowti Mariyamma, was inaugurated at Pampinakere on Sunday evening. The ‘Karaga’s were beautifully decorated with flowers.

MLA Appacchu Ranjan, MLA K G Bopaiah, MLC Sunil Subramani, Madikeri Dasara Committee Working President Robin Devaiah and Madikeri Dasara committee office-bearers were present.

After the puja, the Karagotsava procession began at 6 pm. The devotees gathered to witness the traditional ritual. The path of the procession was lit with decorative lights. The procession reached Chowdeshwari Temple at 8 pm, where a large number of people became part of the special celebrations. The Karagas later reached Ramamandira during the night.

Starting from Monday morning, the Karagas will visit houses, where devotees offer puja, as per tradition.

The mantapa committees have started preparations for the Dashamantapa procession, to be held on Vijayadashami. The artisans are working on the preparations of mantapa. The mantapa tableaux will be assembled from Tuesday, according to the office-bearers of Mantapa

committees.