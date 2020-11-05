Come via Shiradi Ghat: Mithun Rai to BJP leaders

Come via Shiradi Ghat, highlight NH75's condition: Mithun Rai appeals to BJP leaders

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 05 2020, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 11:36 ist
District Youth Congress President Mithun Rai addresses the protesters in Puttur. Credit: DH File Photo

Mangaluru District Youth Congress president Mithun Rai, in a mock request, has appealed all BJP leaders, attending state executive committee meeting, to travel via Shiradi Ghat and highlight the pathetic condition of NH 75 connecting the port city with the state's capital with powers-that-be.

In his Twitter handle, he posted, “request all the leaders & State Exec. committee members of the @BJP4Karnataka who are travelling to Dakshina Kannada district to attend the State Committee meeting, to travel by the National Highway via Sakleshpur by Shiradi Ghat, make videos & share it on the Social Media...”

Thereby, take part in the trending hashtag in Mangaluru #Roadchallenge, ‘#Chinnadarasthe,’ he urged.

 

 

Congress
Mangaluru
Karnataka

