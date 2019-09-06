'Commission needed for education reforms'

Ancient India’s knowledge should be part of the modern education system, former minister U T Khader stressed on Thursday.

He spoke at a Teachers’ Day function organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Education department at Town Hall on Thursday.

He expressed the need to incorporate a system of education which broadens the students’ vision.

Khader assured that he would raise issues related to the primary and secondary education in the upcoming Assembly session.

Retired Principal of Besant College Prof M Prabhakar Joshi said a teacher should be a continuous learner. In the present age, knowledge gets updated daily, he pointed out.

Joshi urged the government to set up a commission to address problems like shortage of teachers in Kannada medium schools, wage disparity and lack of infrastructure.

District level best teachers’ award was presented to 21 teachers on the occasion.

MLC S L Bhojegowda presided over the programme. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr R Selvamani, DDPI (Administration) Shivaramaiah, ZP’s Social Justice standing committee President Janardhana Gowda, DDPI (Development) and DIET Principal Walter D’Mello were also present.

‘Start kindergarten’

Karnataka Rajya Primary School Teachers’ Association has urged the government to launch kindergartens in all primary schools of the state.

Association district President Shivshankar Bhat K urged the government to implement their demands including amending the transfer policy of teachers, scrapping New Pension Scheme, and providing timely promotions.

He added that the association had decided to observe a statewide stir and a ‘Vidhana Soudha Chalo’ rally on Teachers’ Day. But, the protest was withdrawn temporarily following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa that their demands will be looked into. “The protests will be inevitable if the demands are not met,” he cautioned.