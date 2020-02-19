Commissioner, DCP will be asked to appear before the enquiry enquiry

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh, who is heading the magisterial enquiry into police firing in Mangaluru on December 19, will serve notices directing Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Arunangshu Giri to depose before the enquiry on February 25.

When the protest against CAA turned violent on December 19, the police resorted to firing, which claimed two lives. Following the incident, the state government had ordered a magisterial enquiry into the incident. During the public hearing held at AC’s court hall at Mini Vidhana Soudha in Hampankatta on Wednesday, police nodal officer ACP K U Belliappa submitted a list of police officers and personnel who were willing to depose before the magisterial enquiry.

Jagadeesh told mediapersons, “Among the list of 176 persons, there are names of 12 officers. Notices will be served on twelve police officers including Commissioner of Police and DCP to appear before the hearing planned on February 25. He said that he had visited the spot where the firing took place on December 31. The public were asked to furnish evidence or any information about the incident to him on January 7, February 6 and 13. As many as 204 persons had deposed before the enquiry. The police had submitted pen drives containing 50 videos. The public too have furnished one video CD.

CD returned

Former mayor K Ashraf deposing before the inquiry had submitted 15 CDs related to the firing incident. The CD included a few ‘forwarded’ video clippings. As there was no confirmation on who recorded the video clippings, the magistrate rejected the CDs.

“On the direction of the High Court, video clippings are being accepted. Only those videos by an individual and whose identity is known, is accepted. It is not possible to identify the person who has forwarded the video,” Jagadeesh said.

The magisterial enquiry was scheduled at 11 am. Until 12.40 pm, none had deposed before the inquiry.

Ashraf who arrived at 12.40 told mediapersons, “ I am an eye witness to the December 19 incident. When the situation went out of control, Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha called me to the spot and appealed me to convince the protesters. When I went to speak to the protesters, I was attacked. I have informed everything before the enquiry.”

“I have given a written statement that Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha, DCP Arunagshu Giri, Inspectors Shantaram and Mohammed Sharif are directly responsible for the incident. I had sent a complaint to Mangaluru North (Bunder) police on the incident through a registered post of December 28. The police have not filed an FIR till date,” Ashraf lamented.